Gov. Noem Proclaims Wednesday, April 8, 2020, as Statewide Day of Prayer
Encourages South Dakotans to Share Prayers on Social Media
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed Wednesday April 8, 2020, as a Statewide Day of Prayer.
“I’m encouraging all South Dakotans to join together to pray for an end to this pandemic,” said Noem. “We should pray for the success of our fight against this disease; for comfort to those who have suffered loss; and for strength to all those who continue this fight, both in South Dakota and around the world.”
As part of the Day of Prayer, Noem has encouraged South Dakotans to share their prayers on social media using the hashtag #PrayforSD.
“South Dakota will get through this together. Please share your prayers to encourage our fellow South Dakotans during this difficult time,” Noem continued.
To learn more about resources to fight COVID-19, please visit COVID.sd.gov.
###
O Great Noodly One! Awaken thee from thy drunken stupor and placeth upon us thy wriggling appendage that we may know now in these darkest of times that inaction dressed up as action cannot save us from thy saucy wrath. Blessed be the doctors, nurses, garbagemen, and Destinee, the meth-addicted tattooed gal behind the counter at Casey’s. Grant us the al dente wisdom to remain socially distant in this life so that we may know the joys of gathering near our friends and loved ones in the shadows of the great Beer Volcano and Stripper Factories of the afterlife. We beseech thee keep us warm in the moistness of your warm, meaty balls. Oh, yeah… and #PrayforSD
R’Amen.
It’s an absolute abomination that men and women have fought and died so that this reprobate has the right to pollute. These are the times that I struggle with His charge for us all to forgive.
Funny, I said the same thing about Gov. Noem. Alas, pirates aren’t known for their forgiveness.
No, men and women fought and died for Ike’s right to say that. It is offensive to me for the government to say we should pray (to their god, no doubt).
As a practicing Catholic, I find the idea that everyone must conform to our beliefs as an abomination. Be free and pray to whoever suits your religious ideology. That is what a free country is about.
Save us, FSM.
There is real fear out there — not only about the virus, but about livelihoods. Just about every business is limping along, trying to figure how to keep the doors open and keep their employees. There’s no way to plan. It’s all day-to-day at this point. My hunch is, we’ll lose half our restaurants and most of our retail if this goes into June.
Prayer is a powerful thing. That’s why Ike mocks it.
My prayer to the does as much for me as yours does for you. His Spaghetti-and-Meatballness has blessed me with a PPP loan from the SBA. I only pray now that there’s beer at home in my fridge when I get off work today. I only feel bad for those who just didn’t pray hard enough for government hand-outs.
It’s quite apparent you do not believe in God or you would not be mocking the almighty. With that being said, you are free to do as you please but, answer this. What happens if you are wrong? If you are wrong and God is indeed real, what does that mean for you? I ask this respectfully because I know what awaits you and that is a permanent separation from Him as we were made for Him.
On a side note it kind of reminds me of when people say “Trump is not my President” because they dont like him or acknowledge him. It does not change the fact he is your president, acknowledgement, respect, or any other feeling do not change that fact. I liken it to God, he is your God whether you acknowledge him or not.
Just something to ponder, God Bless You sir!
Ike… Even with government help, many businesses will fail by the time the virus runs its course. I pray for the owners and employees and customers. Hopefully the Covid-19 infections and deaths are few. I pray for victims and their families.
And even though you deny the comfort and efficacy of faith, I’ll pray for you, too. May you meet Jesus.
Anonymous at 1:48 is Cliff Hadley.