Gov. Noem Recognizes the 75th Anniversary of the State of Israel

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem recognized the 75th anniversary of the state of Israel. The proclamation can be found here.

Genesis 12: 1-3 tells us that Israel has been granted her lands by a promise made by God to Abraham. Throughout the last four thousand years, the Jewish people have held a constant claim and presence in Israel. And in 1948, the people of Israel declared their independence with the goal of reestablishing it as the homeland for the Jewish people.

“The promise of the God of Israel is that God will bless those that bless Israel,” said Governor Noem, “and let it be known that the State of South Dakota openly blesses Israel with gratitude for our cordial and mutually beneficial relations since 1948.”

Over the last 75 years, Israel has rebuilt itself. The nation has developed an advanced economy, a thriving tech industry, and a democratic political system. Their government also recognizes the God-given Freedoms of speech, association, religion, and press.

“The State of Israel and the United States maintain a very close relationship born of shared democratic values and moral beliefs,” Governor Noem continued. “Both the United States and South Dakota regard Israel as a trusted ally. We care for and respect the people of Israel, and we want to celebrate their Independence Day with them.”

The United States was the first country to recognize Israel as an independent nation and serves as Israel’s principal ally.

