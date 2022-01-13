Gov. Noem Responds to SCOTUS Blocking OSHA Vaccine Mandate

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement in response to the United States Supreme Court blocking the OSHA vaccine mandate:

“Our nation was built on freedom, on the belief that our rights come from God, not from government. Any infringement on our rights risks breaking the constitutional republic that we hold so dear.

“I am grateful that the Supreme Court has taken this important action to guarantee the rights of employees to make their own personal choice whether or not to get a COVID vaccine. I look forward to working with the legislature to pass protections for private employees, just like we have already done for state workers. And employers can rest assured that they will not lose valuable employees to President Biden’s unconstitutional OSHA mandate.”

