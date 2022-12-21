Gov. Noem Says GAB Board Made the Right Decision

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem issued the following statement on the Government Accountability Board’s (GAB) decision to dismiss the frivolous complaint regarding her use of the state airplane to conduct state business.

“From the beginning, this was a political attack by a disgraced, impeached, and removed former Attorney General who killed a man, lied about it, and abused his office to try to cover it up,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I have always used the state airplane according to state law and the precedent set by previous governors. The GAB Board made the right decision to dismiss this frivolous attack.”

###