Gov. Noem Signs Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has signed several bills into law.

On Wednesday, Governor Noem signed SB 2, which revises Department of Corrections reporting requirements concerning abuse and neglect of individuals in private contracted facilities.

Today, Governor Noem signed the following four bills into law:

SB 22, which streamlines examination reports;

SB 26, which transfers a property tax relief program, changes income requirements for certain property tax relief programs, and indexes certain income schedules to inflation;

SB 29, which revises certain references to the Internal Revenue Code; and,

SB 43, which revises certain provisions regarding money transmission.

Governor Noem has signed seven bills into law this legislative session.

