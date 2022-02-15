Gov. Noem Signs Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed nine bills into law:
- SB 9 revises the definition of a designated caregiver.
- HB 1028 updates certain provisions related to the licensure of optometrists.
- HB 1050 repeals obsolete lease requirements for the Black Hills Playhouse.
- HB 1070 clarifies certain provisions of the rural access infrastructure improvements grant program.
- HB 1076 permits certain municipalities to elect aldermen at large.
- HB 1106 provides for the security and privacy of certain personally identifiable information for judicial officers.
- HB 1107 establishes a process for requesting records prepared or maintained by court services officers.
- HB 1108 revises provisions related to driving under the influence.
- HB 1109 revises a provision related to the review of the master jury list.
Governor Noem has signed 40 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.
###
5 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Signs Bills into Law”
Fluff
No substance
Will you be submitting your petitions soon to be running for legislature, so you can bring REAL bills to the floor?
We need some serious debate on these day care grants. Someone needs to ask the tough questions about this government handout. The Argus is running a story now saying Noem wants a bunch more day cares to be state licensed. Interesting – none of this seems very conservative to me at all.
And you believe the Argus Leader? They wouldn’t know the truth if it bit them.
I’m going to declare myself a childcare provider and demand a piece of that.