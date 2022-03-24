Gov. Noem Signs Dakota State University Cyber Research Bills into law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed legislation to expand the cyber research industry in South Dakota by enhancing programming and job opportunities at Dakota State University.

“Dakota State University is leading the nation in cyber research, and with the expansion of this program, we will revolutionize our economy,” said Governor Noem. “The project itself will bring hundreds of high-paying jobs to Sioux Falls, and cybersecurity companies will be looking to relocate their operations to Sioux Falls. We already have the strongest economy in America – this industry will make it even stronger.”

The Governor signed SB 54, which provides $30 million in investments from the state for this project. She also signed SB 130, which authorizes various associated aspects of the project.

Governor Noem has signed 236 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.

