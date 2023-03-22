Gov. Noem Signs Election Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Noem signed 12 election bills into law. Governor Noem signed some of the election bills alongside Secretary of State Monae Johnson. You can find photos of that signing here.
“South Dakota’s election laws are built with integrity. We have one of the best election systems in the nation,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “With these laws, we will further strengthen our fantastic system and provide accountability for the future.”
The election bills include:
- SB 55 – Prohibits ranked-choice voting;
- SB 113 – Establishes and modifies provisions related to initiated petitions;
- SB 139 – Revises residency requirements for the purposes of voter registration;
- SB 140 – Revises certain provisions relating to voter registration;
- SB 160 – Establishes post-election audits;
- SB 161 – Makes an appropriation to the Office of the Secretary of State for voter roll maintenance, ballot machines, and election security;
- SB 207 – Provides a penalty for the expenditure of public funds to influence the outcome of an election;
- HB 1123 – Authorizes school boards to modify the length of terms for members to allow for holding joint elections;
- HB 1124 – Modifies provisions pertaining to the testing of automatic tabulating equipment;
- HB 1140 – Requires the secretary of state to determine if a legislatively proposed constitutional amendment complies with the single subject requirement and is not a constitutional revision;
- HB 1148 – Clarifies registration and residence requirements for voting at a township meeting; and,
- HB 1165 – Modifies certain provisions pertaining to absentee voting.
Governor Noem has signed 183 bills into law and vetoed four this legislative session.
Governor Schoenbeck and Lt. Governor Mortenson owned her this session. Their Chief of Staff Venhuizen was masterful as well.