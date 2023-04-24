Gov. Noem Signs Executive Order Expanding Job Opportunities
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Noem signed Executive Order 2023-05 expanding job opportunities to South Dakotans without a postsecondary degree. The order requires executive branch agencies to consider work and life experiences during the hiring process when a postsecondary degree is not required to perform the duties of the job.
“I took classes for many years, but I did not graduate with my bachelor’s degree until I was already a member of Congress,” said Governor Noem. “Not having a postsecondary degree didn’t hold me back, so I hope that qualified, dedicated South Dakotans can have those same opportunities.”
The Commissioner of the Bureau of Human Resources will review all current and future job postings for executive branch agency positions that require an undergraduate or graduate degree and determine whether such a degree is necessary to perform the job duties. A job posting will then state whether or not a degree is required to fill the position and may further state preferred career experience and education.
This Executive Order requires that state employees responsible for hiring must consider work or life experiences of an applicant during the selection process. This includes:
- Workforce expertise;
- Registered apprenticeship programs;
- Career and technical college certificates or degrees;
- Military service; and,
- Other qualifications showing the applicant’s ability to perform the duties of the job.
This Executive Order will allow us to welcome more bright South Dakotans to work in the executive branch. You can find photos of Governor Noem signing the Executive Order here.
6 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Signs Executive Order Expanding Job Opportunities”
Who’s she going on tv with to promote this? Come on, without some national media play what the heck is this?
This is a great idea. She deserves major credit for doing the right thing. Good for Noem.
There are plenty of positions in state government that don’t or shouldn’t require a college degree. There are many executive and management positions that should. There are always exceptions to the rule, always the exceptional person whose lifetime of experience outweighs other qualifications, but those folks are few and far between. Such exceptions can be noted in the job description which is disseminated to applicants.
Retired state employee here. Been there / done that under Darth Janklow. For the most part bad idea esp. in child protection, etc. Folks had big hearts but lacked brains. Not good.
Good for governor Noem. Great policy.
Agree, there is nothing better than an over-confident, uneducated leader. The more people study, the less confident they become. That is why we hate college, it tells kids that magic isn’t real, and it is just an illusion. It has put a lot of magicians out of work. We need to stop the Librul agenda.