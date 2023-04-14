Gov. Noem Signs Executive Order Protecting Second Amendment Rights

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Noem signed Executive Order 2023-04 to protect South Dakotan’s Second Amendment rights from being infringed upon by financial institutions.

“This Executive Order will protect the God-given right to keep and bear arms from being infringed upon by financial institutions,” said Governor Noem. “South Dakota is setting the standard for the most 2nd Amendment friendly state in the nation. But it’s not just the media and big government that are attacking our rights. Now, we have seen banking institutions go after law-abiding gun owners. Well, not on my watch. I won’t stand for it, not in South Dakota.”

Governor Noem signed the Executive Order during a speech at the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum.

Financial institutions have discriminated against firearm-related entities by refusing to engage in the trade of goods or services and terminating existing business relationships.

The Executive Order blocks state agencies from contracting with large banks that engage in this kind of discrimination against firearm-related industries.

###