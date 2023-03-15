Gov. Noem Signs Legislation Updating “Governor” References

Signs Other Good Government Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Noem has signed HB 1175, which reflects the fact that South Dakota has its first woman Governor and changes references to the Governor and other officials in state statute.

“Every little girl in South Dakota should realize that she can grow up to do whatever she wants to do – to be whoever she wants to be,” said Governor Noem. “We are fixing our laws and South Dakota Constitution so that they reflect the fact that women and men can both attain offices like governor. I began my State of the State Address by promising to deliver on this, and I am grateful to the legislature for working with me.”

Governor Noem also signed the following 10 good government bills into law:

SB 23 – Makes an appropriation for the modernization of the state’s enterprise resource planning systems;

SB 69 – Modifies the composition of the State-Tribal Relations Committee;

SB 134 – Revises membership of the Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee;

SB 145 – Revises provisions pertaining to township eligibility for the rural access infrastructure fund;

SB 174 – Prohibits the enactment or implementation of an ordinance, resolution, or policy that prohibits the use of an energy utility service;

HB 1008 – Revises provisions relating to actuarial terminology used by the South Dakota Retirement System;

HB 1035 – Makes an appropriation to the Department of Revenue for the modernization of the motor vehicle administration system;

HB 1042 – Updates additional charges allowed for mailing decals and plates;

HB 1220 – Provides that a female who undergoes an unlawful abortion may not be held criminally liable; and,

HB 1239 – Prohibits a ban of fuel gas appliances used by consumers.

Governor Noem has signed 137 bills into law and vetoed 4 this legislative session.

