Gov. Noem Signs Public Safety Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed 19 public safety and criminal justice bills into law, including SB 53, which will facilitate the building of a community work center for female offenders in Rapid City.

“My top priority as Governor is keeping South Dakotans safe, and that is what these bills will help us do,” said Governor Noem. “We’re starting to address the needs of our prison system by purchasing land and moving forward with planning for the new women’s work center in Rapid City.”

Governor Noem also signed the following public safety bills into law:

Governor Noem has signed 147 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.

