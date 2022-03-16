Gov. Noem Signs Public Safety Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed 19 public safety and criminal justice bills into law, including SB 53, which will facilitate the building of a community work center for female offenders in Rapid City.
“My top priority as Governor is keeping South Dakotans safe, and that is what these bills will help us do,” said Governor Noem. “We’re starting to address the needs of our prison system by purchasing land and moving forward with planning for the new women’s work center in Rapid City.”
Governor Noem also signed the following public safety bills into law:
- SB 22 revises a reference to the Division of Criminal Investigation.
- SB 33 authorizes the Department of Corrections to make healthcare improvements at the South Dakota Women’s Prison and makes an appropriation therefor.
- SB 51 makes an appropriation to support firefighter training equipment and recruitment efforts in the state.
- SB 77 enhances the penalty on registered sex offenders who commit sexual contact without consent from a person capable of consenting.
- SB 81 revises the definition of sexual contact for purposes of sexual contact with a child under eighteen by a person in a position of authority.
- SB 83 modifies when a motion for expungement of an arrest record may be made.
- SB 119 prohibits sexual contact between prison employees and prisoners.
- SB 120 includes intentionally manipulated images or recordings in the crime of invasion of privacy by recording.
- SB 136 revises and clarifies certain processes for emergency detainment related to drug and alcohol abuse.
- SB 144 creates the incarceration construction fund for the capital construction of such facilities.
- SB 195 establishes the burden of proof after a claim of immunity.
- SB 199 revises provisions related to a name change for certain crime victims.
- HB 1068 clarifies the processing of sexual assault kits performed on individuals ages sixteen and seventeen.
- HB 1099 revises provisions related to courtroom modifications for child witnesses.
- HB 1100 revises provisions related to the video recording of certain victim testimony at a preliminary hearing or disposition.
- HB 1162 defines a loaded firearm.
- HB 1174 revises requirements for sales of catalytic converters to scrap metal businesses.
- HB 1328 requires law enforcement to report certain seizures of property.
Governor Noem has signed 147 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.
