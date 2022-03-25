Gov. Noem Signs Remaining Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has signed all remaining bills into law.
- SB 79 clarifies cross-references regarding powers of attorney.
- SB 107 provides for the remote witnessing of certain legal instruments.
- SB 152 provides for ticket-in, ticket-out video lottery.
- HB 1096 revises provisions regarding livestock identification.
- HB 1117 revises a certain provision regarding standard nonforfeiture amounts for individual deferred annuities.
- HB 1152 establishes rights regarding the disposition of a person’s remains.
- HB 1156 revises provisions regarding weed removal along highways.
- HB 1176 grants immunity from certain liabilities for camping activities.
- HB 1289 updates provisions regarding self-service storage.
Governor Noem has signed 246 bills into law and vetoed four this legislative session. No further bills are awaiting executive action by the Governor.
###