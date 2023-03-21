Gov. Noem Signs Tax Holiday
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1137 to give South Dakotans a tax holiday. She wrote a signing letter to the legislature, which can be found here.
“The people of South Dakota deserve relief from burdensome regulations and inflation inflicted by the federal government,” Governor Noem wrote in her letter. “While our state enjoys the strongest economy in the nation, the lowest unemployment, and unprecedented economic growth, we also recognize that these blessings are a result of embracing liberty and personal responsibility.”
Freedom generated these historic revenues, and the people should have the Freedom to spend their own money without government intervention.
“Our people deserve permanent tax relief. The legislature has instead offered them a tax holiday for four years,” continued Governor Noem. “It is clear they wish to raise taxes again in the near future, and the method through which they have written this legislation allows them to do so without ever having to take another vote.”
Public sentiment has shown that South Dakotans want a permanent tax cut – and that is what they deserve.
“While this legislation is not ideal or the best way to help the people of South Dakota, I recognize that the legislature has chosen this path, and some help, albeit temporary, for our people is better than none at all. Public sentiment has shown that South Dakotans want a permanent tax cut. The legislature has failed in that regard, but I promise to continue to work with them in the future to do what is right for our state … Here, my honor and good sense require me to continue to fight for the permanent tax cut the people have earned,” concluded Governor Noem.
Governor Noem has signed 171 bills into law and vetoed four this legislative session.
6 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Signs Tax Holiday”
“While our state enjoys the strongest economy in the nation, the lowest unemployment, and unprecedented economic growth, we also recognize that these blessings are a result of embracing liberty and personal responsibility.” Horse pucky. ‘blessings’, that is pure malarkey, she thinks God is shining down on SD? More unfounded political rhetoric. My property tax assessment went up 43% in one shot for my ‘freedom’ to live in SD.
Aren’t you pro-choice?
You have a choice, leave or stay.
Looks like you chose to stay.
I think the point is we are dead set on cutting these taxes “forever” while turning a blind eye to the increase in property taxes that is occurring annually. Where’s the Gov’s outrage for property taxes going up $53 mil this year for education funding?
Just thinking of the opportunities we would have with a tax holiday and now talk of building nuclear reactors in South Dakota and sell excess energy to Minnesota after they passed their misguided “black out bill”. Emailed our SD delegation in DC about shipping our future nuclear waste to a new repository a little southwest of Santa Fe, NM.
Carbon free base load energy source with nuclear power for South Dakota bringing good paying jobs and keep our taxes low. Send waste to impoverished New Mexico that could use the high paying jobs to build a repository and store waste. Win win for all!
Thank you Governor Noem for signing HB 1137. At least South Dakotans will have some temporary tax relief but apparently the historic revenues were not enough for the Legislature to enact a meaningful tax cut for South Dakotans.
I watched as legislators whooped and cheered as they proclaimed they had passed “the largest tax cut in South Dakota history” but it wasn’t a tax cut at all. They passed a temporary tax holiday with a tax increase attached (one that doesn’t require a 2/3 vote or indeed any vote at all). I wondered if they would weep and moan when the temporary tax holiday expires and automatically morphs into a tax increase.
I guess the legislature could have done nothing and put another $104 million into the prison fund.