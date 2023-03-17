Gov. Noem Signs Workforce Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Noem signed six bills to enhance South Dakota’s workforce. Earlier this legislative session, Governor Kristi Noem signed SB 76 into law, which enhanced workforce freedom by recognizing out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession.

“South Dakota has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, but we still have 25,000 open jobs,” Governor Noem said. “We’re tackling this workforce shortage head-on. And we’re making it easier for those moving here to pursue the American Dream to join our booming economy.”

The six workforce bills that Governor Noem signed include:

SB 59 – Makes an appropriation to the Department of Education for grants to support career and technical education programs;

SB 173 – Makes an appropriation for design costs related to the new Lincoln Hall at Northern State University;

HB 1059 – Establishes a community paramedic endorsement;

HB 1153 – Updates travel expenses, moving expenses, and other reimbursements;

HB 1183 – Authorizes the state’s participation in the interstate compact on occupational therapy licensure; and,

HB 1185 – Prohibits certain restrictions in employment contracts.

Governor Noem has signed 154 bills into law and vetoed four this legislative session.

