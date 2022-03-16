Gov. Noem Signs “Zuck Bucks” Ban and Good Government Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed SB 122, which prohibits private funding of election costs.

“In 2020, we saw Mark Zuckerberg pour ‘Zuck Bucks’ into local election operations across the country. Elections should be funded by government, and we will not risk creating avenues for big-tech billionaires to unfairly influence our free and open elections,” said Governor Noem. “We take election integrity very seriously in South Dakota. We already have some of the strongest election laws on the books, and this legislation will make them even stronger.”

The Governor also signed 13 additional Good Government bills into law:

Governor Noem has signed 161 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.

