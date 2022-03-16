Gov. Noem Signs “Zuck Bucks” Ban and Good Government Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed SB 122, which prohibits private funding of election costs.
“In 2020, we saw Mark Zuckerberg pour ‘Zuck Bucks’ into local election operations across the country. Elections should be funded by government, and we will not risk creating avenues for big-tech billionaires to unfairly influence our free and open elections,” said Governor Noem. “We take election integrity very seriously in South Dakota. We already have some of the strongest election laws on the books, and this legislation will make them even stronger.”
The Governor also signed 13 additional Good Government bills into law:
- SB 56 revises certain provisions relating to the South Dakota Retirement System.
- SB 57 adds gaming enforcement agents to Class B membership of the South Dakota Retirement System.
- SB 90 revises certain provisions regarding local building codes.
- SB 108 repeals certain reporting requirements to the Executive Board of the Legislative Research Council.
- SB 131 requires the Board of Regents to provide an annual presentation to the special committee.
- SB 156 revises certain provisions regarding census estimates for the purposes of off-sale and on-sale liquor licenses.
- SB 187 requires state agencies to provide certain information for initiated measure or constitutional amendment fiscal notes.
- SB 203 revises certain provisions regarding utility facilities and revenue bonds.
- HB 1041 facilitates legislative oversight of settlement agreements involving a state entity or official.
- HB 1084 provides for the regulation of motorized foot scooters.
- HB 1127 modifies provisions related to county redistricting.
- HB 1214 prohibit forms of caller identification manipulation and imposes a penalty therefor.
- HB 1268 revises provisions related to name changes when obtaining a marriage license.
You can find photos of the “Zuck Bucks” ban bill signing here and a video of the signing here.
Governor Noem has signed 161 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.
###
4 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Signs “Zuck Bucks” Ban and Good Government Bills into Law”
What is the penalty for a “Class 1 Misdemeanor” (HB1214) which is the penalty for robo-calls? I am tired of getting phone calls from all these villages, towns and cities where I don’t know anyone!!!
Our elections are not for sale in South Dakota. Our National Guard, however, make us an offer!
Nailed it.
And if ya show up or drive thru to protest a cause she likes, e.g., Freedumb Truckers, she’ll spend our tax dollars to protect you.