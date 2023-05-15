Gov. Noem Submits Public Comment Opposing Biden’s Proposed Changes to Title IX

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Department of Education submitted a public comment to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona opposing the Biden Administration’s proposed rule changes regarding Title IX and the fairness of girls’ and women’s sports. You can read the statement here.

“The proposed rule in unacceptable,” wrote Governor Noem. “If not withdrawn, the Department’s flawed proposed rule will cause untold harm to women and girls in sports…To ensure that Title IX continues to protect the very group it was enacted to protect, and to preserve the sovereign interests of states like South Dakota that have stepped in to do the same, the proposed rule should be abandoned.”

Governor Noem signed the toughest bill in the nation to protect girls’ sports last year. She followed that action by leading a letter co-signed by 15 Republican governors urging the Biden Administration not to take this action. And Governor Noem and her Republican colleagues recently sent a joint letter to Secretary Cardona opposing Biden’s proposed changes to Title IX.

###