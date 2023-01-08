Gov. Noem Thanks Attorney General Vargo for His Service

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem thanked Attorney General Mark Vargo for his work on behalf of the people of South Dakota.

“Although Mark he knew the job was temporary, he worked every day for the people of South Dakota. He brought extensive experience with him as he rebuilt trust for our state’s top cop,” said Governor Noem. “Mark reestablished a stable workplace for the employees of the DCI and the Attorney General’s Office.”

Governor Noem specifically applauds the hiring of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person Coordinator, a position she permanently funded in the state’s budget last year.

Governor Noem appointed Mark Vargo on June 28, 2022, after Vargo prosecuted former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in the Senate’s impeachment trial last summer.

###