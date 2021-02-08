ADVISORY: Gov. Noem to Deliver Special Address to South Dakota Legislature

Governor Kristi Noem will deliver a special address to the South Dakota legislature on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 2 pm CT/1 pm MT. The speech will take place in the chamber of the South Dakota House of Representatives. Governor Noem’s speech will focus on revised revenue projections.

WHAT: Gov. Noem to deliver Special Address

WHEN: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 2:00 pm CT/1:00 pm MT

WHERE: South Dakota State Capitol – House of Representatives

STREAM LINKS: Facebook.com/govnoem OR SD.Net

###