Gov. Noem to Hold Media Availability in Sioux Falls on Thursday

PIERRE, S.D. – On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem will hold a media availability in Sioux Falls to highlight the partnership between the South Dakota Soybean Checkoff and different entities who will use soy-based tires on their vehicles, including the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Other attendees will include Jerry Schmitz, Executive Director of South Dakota Soybean Association and the South Dakota Soybean Checkoff; Dave Iverson, Secretary of United Soybean Board; Tim Ostrem, Chairman of South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council; Carly Bishop, Government Account Fleet Manager for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company; and Captain Joe Bosman from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

The press conference will take place at 1:00 pm CT on Thursday, November 4 at the Minnehaha County Police Building – Media Room.

WHAT: Governor Noem to highlight excellent work of South Dakota Soybean

WHEN: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 1:00 pm CT

WHERE: Media Room of the Minnehaha County Police Building, 320 W. 4th St., Sioux Falls, SD, 57104

