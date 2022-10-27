Gov. Noem to Host Sioux Falls Rally with Gov. Glenn Youngkin
SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA – On Wednesday, November 2, Governor Kristi Noem will host a campaign rally in Sioux Falls with special guest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The rally will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown at 3pm CT.
Governor Glenn Youngkin was elected in a blue state last year despite long odds and a well-funded well-known opponent. He remained focused on the concerns of Virginia parents, including opposition to Critical Race Theory.
You can sign up for the event here.
WHAT: Kristi for Governor rally
WHO: Governor Kristi Noem and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin
WHEN: Doors open at 2:30 pm CT; rally begins at 3pm CT
WHERE: Hilton Garden Inn Sioux Falls Downtown, 201 E. 8th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57103
###
One thought on “Gov. Noem to Host Sioux Falls Rally with Gov. Glenn Youngkin”
2 moderates getting together