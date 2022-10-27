Gov. Noem to Host Sioux Falls Rally with Gov. Glenn Youngkin

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA – On Wednesday, November 2, Governor Kristi Noem will host a campaign rally in Sioux Falls with special guest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The rally will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown at 3pm CT.

Governor Glenn Youngkin was elected in a blue state last year despite long odds and a well-funded well-known opponent. He remained focused on the concerns of Virginia parents, including opposition to Critical Race Theory.

You can sign up for the event here .

WHAT: Kristi for Governor rally

WHO: Governor Kristi Noem and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

WHEN: Doors open at 2:30 pm CT; rally begins at 3pm CT

WHERE: Hilton Garden Inn Sioux Falls Downtown, 201 E. 8th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57103

###