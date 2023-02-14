Gov. Noem to Outline Blueprint for State Response to Communist China

Speech will be Delivered at America First Policy Institute

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem will outline the blueprint for a state response to the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party in a speech to the America First Policy Institute on Wednesday.

The speech will take place at 12:30 pm ET on Wednesday, February 15 at the America First Policy Institute – Capitol Hall, 4th Floor, 1001 Pennsylvania Ave. NW Washington, D.C. 20004. Following the speech, Governor Noem will sit down for a fireside chat with Steve Yates, Chair of the China Policy Initiative at the America First Policy Institute.

Governor Noem started a movement to ban the Chinese app TikTok from government devices when she signed an executive order in late 2022. Dozens of states and the federal government quickly followed suit. Governor Noem is also leading the effort to block nations that hate America, like Communist China, from purchasing American agriculture land.

