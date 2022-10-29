Gov. Noem to Participate in Hobo Day at SDSU

Wraps Up First Week of RV Tour

BROOKINGS, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Governor Kristi Noem will participate in Hobo Day at South Dakota State University (SDSU) in Brookings. She and dozens of campaign volunteers will march in the Hobo Day parade at 9:30 am. She will then attend SDSU’s game vs. Indiana State at 2pm. SDSU is Governor Noem’s alma mater.

The day in Brookings will wrap up the week for Governor Noem’s RV tour across the state. She kicked off the tour on Wednesday, leaving Pierre for town halls in Spearfish and Deadwood.

On Thursday, Governor Noem held multiple townhalls in Rapid City and visited local businesses like the Millstone, Prairies Edge, and Black Hills Bagels. She ended the night at a high school football game in Wall.

On Friday, Governor Noem held a townhall in Chamberlain before visiting Bad River Jerky and a local art gallery. She then held another townhall in Mitchell, visited Main Street Mercantile, and spent some time on a combine with Senator Josh Klumb. She closed the day in Sioux Falls with a visit to Fair Market and a “thank you” visit to volunteers in the Sioux Falls campaign office.

The RV tour will continue strong next week! Stay tuned for Governor Noem to visit a community near you.

###