Gov. Noem to Sign Executive Order at NRA Convention
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Governor Kristi Noem will deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum. Her remarks will take place at 2:15 pm CT on Friday, April 14, 2023.
During her remarks, Governor Noem will sign an executive order to further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans.
WHAT: Governor Kristi Noem will deliver remarks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum, and she will sign an executive order.
WHEN: 2:15 pm CT, Friday, April 14, 2023
WHERE: Indiana Convention Center I Hall A, Indianapolis, IN
LIVESTREAM: https://www.c-span.org/video/?527239-1/gop-presidential-hopefuls-speak-nra-ila-leadership-forum
One thought on “Gov. Noem to Sign Executive Order at NRA Convention”
Nothing but a political stunt. I guess since she signs it there she can claim to be on state business so she can use the state plane and get her expenses and staff expenses paid.