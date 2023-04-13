Gov. Noem to Sign Executive Order at NRA Convention

@SoDakCampaigns

Gov. Noem to Sign Executive Order at NRA Convention

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Governor Kristi Noem will deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum. Her remarks will take place at 2:15 pm CT on Friday, April 14, 2023.

During her remarks, Governor Noem will sign an executive order to further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans.

WHAT: Governor Kristi Noem will deliver remarks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum, and she will sign an executive order.
WHEN: 2:15 pm CT, Friday, April 14, 2023
WHERE: Indiana Convention Center I Hall A, Indianapolis, IN
LIVESTREAM: https://www.c-span.org/video/?527239-1/gop-presidential-hopefuls-speak-nra-ila-leadership-forum

###

One thought on “Gov. Noem to Sign Executive Order at NRA Convention”

  1. Nothing but a political stunt. I guess since she signs it there she can claim to be on state business so she can use the state plane and get her expenses and staff expenses paid.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *