Gov. Noem to Sign Tuition Reimbursement Bill for Members of the SDNG

Bill Signing to Take Place in Rapid City

PIERRE, S.D. – On Thursday afternoon in Rapid City, Governor Kristi Noem will sign HB 1039, which provides 100% tuition reimbursement for members of the South Dakota National Guard at Board of Regents institutions and state tech colleges.

The bill signing will take place at 12:15 pm MT on Thursday March 16 at the Range Road Armory in Rapid City. Media is welcome to attend the bill signing, and Governor Noem will take questions.

Shortly after the bill signing, Governor Noem will participate in a deployment ceremony for the 216th Fire Fighting Detachment. That ceremony will take place at 1pm MT at the same location.

This legislation will help South Dakota’s bravest men and women to stay in our state to get an education, participate in our booming economy, and raise a family. The members of the South Dakota National Guard have gone above and beyond the call of duty time and time again. This legislation will give back to them and ensure that they can receive the kind of education they deserve.

WHAT: Governor Noem to sign tuition reimbursement bill for members of the SDNG

WHEN: 12:15 pm MT on Thursday, March 16

WHERE: Range Road Armory – 3740 Range Rd, Rapid City, SD

LIVESTREAM: Facebook.com/GovNoem

###