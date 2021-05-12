Posted today on Twitter from Governor Kristi Noem:
Anti American curriculum like Critical Race Theory is teaching our kids to hate America. I’m leading on this issue and pushing back against the radical Left. Join me and sign our petition today! https://t.co/8zSnQDSRvI
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) May 12, 2021
One thought on “Gov Noem urges people to sign her petition against Critical Race Theory”
The Civil War was not about slavery, it was a battle for the rights of states against the tyranny of an oppressive federal government.