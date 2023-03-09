Gov. Noem VETOES Special Treatment Under the Law

Pierre, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem VETOED Senate Bill 129, which would treat teachers and school employees the same as law enforcement officers in instances of assault in their official duties. You can find Governor Noem’s VETO letter here.

“South Dakota already has a strong and fair criminal justice system, and school districts have robust disciplinary policies tailored to address behavior within their districts,” continued Governor Noem. “The changes SB 129 would make open the door for additional occupations to ask for special treatment under the law.”

The current statute provides sufficient accountability for anyone who assaults a school employee.

Governor Noem has signed 118 bills this legislative session and vetoed 3.

