

Gov. Noem’s Pro-Family Bills Go into Effect July 1

PIERRE, S.D. – Several bills that strengthen families in South Dakota will go into effect on July 1st.

“South Dakota will continue to strengthen families and promote life,” said Governor Noem. “We are making it easier for South Dakotans to start and build their families, regardless of their circumstances. My message to South Dakotans is this: whatever your family looks like, make sure it is a strong family.”

Governor Noem’s pregnancy expenses bill, SB 75, provides for all pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. The prime sponsors of this legislation were Sen. David Wheeler (R-22) and Rep. Mike Stevens (R-18).

Governor Noem also proposed in her budget that state employees receive a new benefit to cover up to $25,000 in domestic adoption costs.

Governor Noem and the Bureau of Human Resources and Administration have also updated state employee benefits to expand Paid Family Leave opportunities for state employees.

###