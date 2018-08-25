Governing magazine: Governor, AG, Secretary of State staying in solid R category

Government trade magazine Governing updated their prognostication back in late July on many of the races at the state level coming up this fall.
For South Dakota, the big news is that their political observers see the top three state seats in South Dakota staying solidly and definitively in the Republican column.
Republicsns, don’t let this lull you into complacency. Be sure to get out and vote, and if you know Republicans in other states be sure to encourage them as well. We want a Republican wave in November!
in 2006 republicans trusted the media that told them about republican pork and “airdropping” into bloated spending bills, and pelosi wanting to “drain the swamp” and a host of new fresh-faced budget-hawk bluedog dems. those republicans stayed home or switched their local vote, trusting in OTHERS to preserve the gop’s fiscal soundness in congress. The four year deathgrip of the dems from 2007 to 2010 is still around our throats unless we can get a solid enough gop majority to smash the a.c.a., dodd-frank, the ted kennedy act, and a half dozen other nanny-state bills once and for all. this peptalk always gets me to the polls.
the media lied their butts off, then and now. the difference is now we see the wall of lies, and have a president who will go down fighting as the wall crashes on top of him. we should be outraged.
What does the Teddy Kennedy act do? Require a ten drink minimum?
Jason will have the highest margin of all three races
with Jason’s defeat I completely agree.