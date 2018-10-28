Governing Magazine lists South Dakota as “Safe Republican” for Attorney General’s race

Mark down Governing magazine as placing South Dakota in the “safe” column for Republicans in the Attorney General’s contest:
South Dakota: Open seat; AG Marty Jackley (R) ran unsuccessfully for governor
Both parties have credible candidates with military and legal backgrounds, Republican Jason Ravnsborg and Democrat Randy Seiler. But despite an unexpectedly competitive gubernatorial race in the state, Ravnsborg is the heavy favorite for November in this strongly Republican state.
Go Jason go!
A non-partisan article predicts Jason to win!
good–we do not need Randy suing the President at every turn and not continuing the fight like in the Obamacare case!
This race has always been one where I have favored Jason –too much at stake to put a liberal in charge of these important cases.
Voted absentee for Jason and the whole GOP slate! Great candidates on fire for South Dakota.
More reason to vote Sutton………there has got to be some checks and balances. We can’t keep going on the same path.
While I do not agree that we should vote Sutton and do believe Kristi is the better choice, I do believe that Republicans do realize that with the thought of a Sutton Governorship at least a possibility they can’t hand both of these offices to the Democrats and destroy our state.
Jason must win to guarantee we have some balance.
What the heck is wrong with the gov race. It should be a 20 point blow out. It’s embarrassing.
Uninformed voters. He’s got them believing he’s VERY moderate which he is not. He might be ‘more’ moderate than some of his D peers, he’s not conservative enough for most South Dakotans.
Given Seiler’s experience and the close gubernatorial race, a Lean Republican rating would be more appropriate.
Seiler’s experience (age) does not appear to be resonating with voters and ticket-splitters tend to vote for most (if not all) of the other candidates on the slate of the party they generally support.
The same polling firm that shows the gubernatorial race as tied, show Dusty Johnson with a 23 point advantage.
Whatever level of support Sutton actually has, it doesn’t seem to be “trickling down” to the rest of the Democrat slate.
For what it’s worth, while the Noem-Sutton race may be closer than expected, I still predict that most early voters (of both parties) will vote reliably for their respective parties and late deciding voters on election day will still break in favor of Kristi.
He is running on being a likable, conservative, great personal story candidate and it seems to be working.
On some level he has made Kristi unlikable to an electorate that voted her into Congress 4 times. Quite a feat. I dont think he pulls it out but wow. This has to be a stressful time for all candidates and legislative candidates not knowing who is governing on election day.
Keep it on topic, please. And no, trolling is not on topic.