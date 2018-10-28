Governing Magazine lists South Dakota as “Safe Republican” for Attorney General’s race

Mark down Governing magazine as placing South Dakota in the “safe” column for Republicans in the Attorney General’s contest:

South Dakota: Open seat; AG Marty Jackley (R) ran unsuccessfully for governor

Both parties have credible candidates with military and legal backgrounds, Republican Jason Ravnsborg and Democrat Randy Seiler. But despite an unexpectedly competitive gubernatorial race in the state, Ravnsborg is the heavy favorite for November in this strongly Republican state.