Governor Daugaard’s Weekly Column: Expecting Another Busy Year For South Dakota’s Parks

Expecting Another Busy Year For South Dakota’s Parks

A column by Gov. Dennis Daugaard:

It is officially spring and summer is around the corner. Now is a good time to plan a summer trip to one of our state parks. If not a week-long vacation, consider at least a weekend or weeknight stay.

State parks are great vacation spots to spend some quality time with family and friends. We’re fortunate to live in a state where beautiful outdoor opportunities are never too far away. We have an abundance of choices, too. We’re home to 56 state parks and recreation areas including West Whitlock, Good Earth, North Point, Lake Thompson and Custer State Park. Hiking, biking, fishing, swimming, kayaking, boating – you can do all those things right here in South Dakota.

Last year, more people camped in South Dakota’s state parks than ever before. Our parks hosted over 342,000 nights of camping for in- and out-of-state guests – up 3.8 percent from 2016. State park staff members expect this year to be just as busy.

Custer State Park takes reservations one year in advance. For other state parks, however, reservations open 90 days in advance. That means early summer dates are already available. And, starting the first week of April, you’ll be able to make reservations for the Fourth of July weekend, which is the most popular camping weekend of the year.

Start planning your summer now so you don’t miss out. Make reservations for your favorite campground as soon as possible. To reserve your spot, visit gfp.sd.gov/camp or call 1-800-710-2667.

