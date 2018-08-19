Governor Daugaard’s Weekly Column: Make It A Healthy School Year

Make It A Healthy School Year

A column by Gov. Dennis Daugaard:

Now that back-to-school season is here, I know parents have no shortage of items on their to-do lists. You have school supplies to buy, school lunch arrangements to make and new schedules to coordinate. With so much to do, I hope you will still be sure your children are up-to-date on their vaccines.

Childhood vaccines protect against serious and potentially life-threatening diseases, including polio, measles, whooping cough and chickenpox. Thanks to vaccines, most of these diseases have become rare in the United States. But many still exist here, and they can make children very sick, leading to days of missed school, missed work for parents, or, in serious cases, even hospitalization or death.

In 2014, the United States experienced 667 reported cases of measles in 27 states. That’s the greatest number of cases since the year 2000. We have seen some cases this year as well, with 93 people from 19 states reported to have measles from Jan. 1 to June 16.

Outbreaks of whooping cough can occur at middle and high schools as protection from childhood vaccines fades. In 2016, there were 17,972 reported cases of whooping cough in the U.S., and as recently as 2012 there were over 48,000 cases. Without vaccines, these numbers would be much, much higher.

By ensuring your children are vaccinated, you help protect them from these kinds of outbreaks. You also help protect those who cannot receive vaccines – like newborn babies and people with weakened immune systems due to cancer or other health issues. Finally, vaccinations help ensure that your children meet state requirements before entering the classroom.

You can check with your school or your child’s doctor to learn what vaccines children need at a given age. For example, children who are 4 to 6 years old are due for boosters of four vaccines: DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, also called whooping cough), chickenpox, MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) and polio. Older children need Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) and MenACWY (meningococcal conjugate virus) vaccines. In addition, yearly flu vaccines are recommended for all children 6 months and older and the HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine is encouraged for teens and pre-teens.

Vaccines are tested to ensure that they are safe and effective for children to receive at the recommended ages. Most insurance plans cover the vaccines needed for school entry and there is help available for families who do not have coverage. If you have questions or need more information, check with your physician or local community health office.

There is much on the horizon as children head back to the classroom. So enjoy the last few days of summer, but don’t forget to vaccinate your children. Let’s get our kids ready for a safe and healthy school year.

