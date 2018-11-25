Governor Elect Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Inviting the Best and Brightest

Inviting the Best and Brightest
By Governor-elect Kristi Noem
South Dakota’s work ethic is legendary, and so is our sense of community. Like many in our state, I’ve had the opportunity to grow up – and then raise my kids – surrounded by family in a community that solves problems together. It’s this type of community that I want to build within state government, which is why I’ve launched a widespread talent search that I’d like to invite you to participate in.
South Dakota does a lot of things right, but there are also some big challenges ahead. Crime and drug use is on the rise, requiring us to think differently about the problem. I want to expand evidence-driven, anti-drug education programs, get pro-active on mental health, support specialty courts, and expand residential and family-based treatment options.
In education, we need changes too. We need to be doing more good with every taxpayer dollar and making sure every student has the opportunity to be exploring and preparing to fill good-paying, in-demand jobs.
At the same time, we must be actively working to kickstart our economy. Part of that is ensuring we remain a low-tax, low-regulation state, but it also involves making it easier to start and grow a business, thoughtfully giving job creators the resources they need to employ our families.
These topics just scratch the surface of what I’d like to accomplish in the next four years. I won’t be able to do it alone, so I’m working to recruit and retain the best and brightest to serve in our state government. We need good people who understand this role won’t be about them, but about producing real results for the people of South Dakota; people who won’t be satisfied with continuing the status quo. We need a team committed to solving problems while upholding the Four Pillars of Protection because my administration won’t be raising taxes, taking big-government approaches, allowing federal intrusion, or governing without greater transparency and accountability.
This talent search is ongoing. If you are passionate about South Dakota and willing to tackle big things with us, I want to personally invite you to apply for my team. There are opportunities available at every experience level. Resumes can be submitted at transition.sd.gov
Let’s shape the future of South Dakota together.
Sounds great ! However, I’m over 50 and don’t know how to construct and attach a computer file with a resume to her application website. It’s a required field on the submission form, and without it I cannot submit it. What do I do? Isn’t there an alternative way to apply on paper through the US Mail ?
Governor-Elect Noem is correct. We need to confront drug addiction and become more “pro-active on mental health.” We should “support specialty courts and expand residential and family-based treatment options.”
The fiendish marriage of opioid addiction & methamphetamines has been disastrous for our nation and for our state. Let’s help valiant law enforcement officers (and criminal prosecutors) arrest drug pushers, convict them, and keep them locked up. Let’s help addicts kick the habit & recover. Take a bold approach. Experiment. Innovate. Expand whatever works & flush whatever fails.
I agree, furthermore, that “In education…. We need to be doing more good with every taxpayer dollar and making sure every student has the opportunity to be exploring and preparing to fill good-paying, in-demand jobs.” Let’s put greater emphasis on practical & vocational instruction. As Teddy Roosevelt said, “I believe, of course, in giving to all the people a good education. But the education must contain much besides book-learning in order to be really good. We must ever remember that no keenness and subtleness of intellect, no polish, no cleverness, in any way makes up for the lack of the great solid qualities. Self restraint, self mastery, common sense, the power of accepting individual responsibility and yet of acting in conjunction with others, courage and resolution – these are the qualities which mark an accomplished people.” Just now we need electricians, plumbers, mechanics, and builders more than we need additional sociologists or postmodern literary theorists.
I support our new Governor’s plan to “kickstart our economy. Part of that is ensuring we remain a low-tax, low-regulation state, but it also involves making it easier to start and grow a business, thoughtfully giving job creators the resources they need to employ our families.”
Well said. As Kristi stressed during her campaign, we can’t afford a state income tax. Rather, by lowering taxes we can increase state & county revenue. Nurturing small business growth will produce more good jobs. Let’s work to reduce property taxes, encouraging high-income Americans (entrepreneurs and job creators) as well as highly-skilled workers to purchase homes and relocate here. Meanwhile, let’s support local farmers and ranchers; their hard-won success feeds the world and drives our state economy forward.