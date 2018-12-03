Governor-elect Noem Seeks Public Input for District 9 House Nomination

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor-elect Kristi Noem is seeking public input as she looks to appoint a service-first South Dakotan to fill the District 9 House vacancy. The opening was created after current Rep. Deb Peters announced she would not be taking the oath of office in January. Peters will continue serving until January 4, 2019. Governor-elect Noem will appoint a legislator to serve during the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions.

“State legislators are ambassadors for their hometowns, so it’s critical District 9 has a service-first representative who is willing to tackle big things for their community,” said Governor-elect Noem. “I look forward to collaborating with folks in District 9 as I appoint a qualified, dedicated public servant to represent this district.”

Those wishing to be considered for the appointment, or to offer nominations, should email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us . Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number, and relevant background information. All nomination materials must be submitted by December 12, 2018.

District 9 includes northwestern Minnehaha County, including the Hartford, Humboldt, Crooks and the Wall Lake area. The district also includes an area in north and northwestern Sioux Falls, encompassing Southeast Technical Institute, Hayward Elementary School and the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. A map of the district is available here .

