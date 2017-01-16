Governor enters debate over lobbyists and their presence on the 3rd floor

The Argus just posted this story, which has the Governor poking back at legislators who would like to see fewer blue badges (government lobbyists) on the 3rd floor as the Senate prepares to make a decision tomorrow whether to banish them from their midst:

“If they differ from my attitude with something, let the ideas win the day. Let the best idea win the day,” Daugaard said. “If those who are afraid to have my attitude or my employees’ attitude be aired then I would say if you can’t defend your ideas, maybe they’re indefensible.”

and..

Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, brought the rules change last week that would restrict state employee lobbyists from the Senate chamber and adjacent hallway during working hours. He said lobbyists who enter the chamber or look on from the hallway to one side of the chamber have become too much of a distraction to lawmakers that don’t have offices at the Capitol and often work at their desks.

and..

“You don’t learn more by talking and listening less. So I don’t understand the rationale behind the feeling that they should not interact with the executive branch. It doesn’t make sense to me,” he (Governor Daugaard) said.

Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls, has said lobbyist presence on the Senate floor and in one of the hallways adjacent has at times been “destructive and a distraction” to the legislative process.