Governor Krist Noem weighs in on the important controversy of the day! July 7, 2023 @SoDakCampaigns Zesto's > Ben and Jerry's pic.twitter.com/QeCPgCgA72 — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) July 6, 2023 Way the heck better…
20 thoughts on “Governor Krist Noem weighs in on the important controversy of the day!”
Leave it to Kristi to inject politics into… everything.
I’ve had Zesto many times. It’s good. B&G Milkyway is “way” better. But I guess that posing with a Sioux Falls cone might make her look too liberal.
Zesto, B&G Milkyway…..nope…..Aberdeen’s Twist Cone is hands down the best!
Time wasted which could be better spent backing property owners rights by pushing for a special legislative session session. NO EMINENT DOMAIN FOR
PRIVATE GAIN!
Eminent domain has been used for private gain for over 100 years. Railroads, telegraph, gas, oil, telephone, electric….all privately owned. All of it.
All went across private property using eminent domain.
As for roads, they are used by privately owned trucking companies, too. They are not for the exclusive use of government vehicles and I am sure you would howl if they were.
By the way, has anybody ever told you about privately owned airlines using airports built using eminent domain?
There should be no special session to alter this process. Eminent domain built America. Get over it.
It sounds good though and a popular slogan right now. I don’t blame the opponents for being mad as hell! This pipeline is a boondogle!
its a boondoogle supported by farmers and energy companies.
The compressed CO2 will be pumped into the shale for “enhanced oil recovery.” supposedly this will sequester it for a few thousand years, but the immediate effect will be to push oil to the surface, where it can be “recovered.”
Zesto is the Besto! And the PIerre Zesto is much better than any others in the state. Twist Cone in Aberdeen comes in second. Milky Way doesn’t come close to either.
Noem is out eating ice cream while 300+ people are gathered in the rotunda just outside her office door. The 300+ are weighing in on the real controversial issue in South Dakota. I would expect Biden to be out eating ice cream in this case, but not the governor of South Dakota.
Why should she waste her time with the whiners who are in opposition to the Corn Growers’ Association, The Farm Bureau, & The South Dakota Ethanol Producers Association? Not to mention, the North Dakota Petroleum Council is in favor of the CO2 pipeline, too.
If you want to side with the Sierra Club against all those groups, that is your problem.
What was Goss telling Hansen after the event? It looked very wierd. He was all over Hansen.
Zesto is besto
Don’t have the conviction in your comments to put your real name on posts? Maybe Goss was getting inforrmation from Hansen about Decline to Sign. Nothing weird to me about trying to stop baby killing.
is it possible he was all over Hansen because he knows there is no way the state would be able to change its eminent domain laws and win the inevitable lawsuit?
Hansen seems to like special legislative sessions. Doesn’t he have a Real Job he should be attending to?
Gutless cowards who don’t put their name on their comments can’t change things for the better. Real people with real names can and do. Keep cowering im the corner and watch.
No SDSU Ice Cream mention?!?
BLASPHEMY!!!
(For those of you who want to get political on this, this is what regular people call “humor”.)
Someone should inform Ben and Jerry that the stolen land was previously stolen from the Kiowa by the Sioux. Todays question is who do we give the land back to?
No trucker or cowboy hat? No Carhart vest? Stage props must be at the cleaners or in the closet at that taxpayer funded Capitol studio built especially for our part time occupant of the Governor’s office. Nice to see her in South Dakota for once. Pierre Zesto was not far away were her constituents being South Dakota farmers, ranchers, their supporters asking for her help while their property tights are being trampled on.
“No trucker or cowboy hat? No Carhart vest? Stage props must be at the cleaners or in the closet at that taxpayer funded Capitol studio built especially for our part time occupant of the Governor’s office.”
OK Loren, why not just stay and play at the DFP litter box?
i bet target has some ben & jerrys. i’ll find out.
Nobody beats the DQ in Madison
Thursday July 27th is Miracle Treat Day
everybody who is anybody will be at the DQ in Madison