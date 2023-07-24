While Stu Whitney over at SD News Watch might feel the obligation to write his quarterly “Hate Kristi Noem” column, the rest of South Dakota loves their Governor.
So much so, that Governor Kristi Noem is the 6th most popular Governor in the country, according to polling conducted by the Morning Consult website:
With 35% disapproval and a powerful 63% approval, only three Republicans and two Democrats nationwide can claim higher support that Governor Noem.
You can read the entire story and see all the numbers here at Morning Consult.
4 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem #6 most popular Governor in the nation.”
It is unfortunate that her popularity rating with the members of the South Dakota Legislature falls far short of the satisfaction with her administration expressed by the people of South Dakota. I suppose she is difficult to work with “up close and personal.”
Stu Whitney wrote about Noem’s staff turnover and how even the leader of the Senate doesn’t speak to her. The public deserves to know the truth.
I believe the public can see she has the highest disapproval rate as well. That in itself tells another story nobody wants to talk about.
That is not even remotely a factual statement.