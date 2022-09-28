Governor Kristi Noem Announces Largest Tax Cut in South Dakota History
RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Governor Kristi Noem promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in South Dakota history: eliminating the sales tax on groceries. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded by parents and their children.
“I have seen families across South Dakota struggling to make ends meet with rising inflation because of President Biden’s policies. His failed liberal agenda has caused the cost of food to skyrocket, and family budgets are being stretched thin,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “This permanent tax cut will put hundreds of dollars in the pockets of the average South Dakota family.”
Eliminating the grocery sales tax reduces the tax burden on South Dakotans by $100 million.
“South Dakotans work hard. They get up every day and provide for their families, but the Biden Administration’s policies are destroying their ability to feed their children. Senior citizens, working parents, and single moms are all struggling with rising food and gas prices. South Dakota will continue to do the right thing and protect our people from a disastrous White House,” continued Governor Noem.
Prices have skyrocketed at grocery stores. Since President Joe Biden took office, the price of a pound of ground beef has increased 25%. The price of a gallon of milk has increased 20%. The price of a dozen eggs has increased a whopping 113%. These data points are according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Because of Governor Noem’s approach, South Dakota has the strongest economy in the country, and tax revenues have been the strongest in the state’s history. South Dakotans’ incomes have grown by 21% in the past 3 years, the highest in the nation. South Dakota’s budget surplus for the 2022 budget year was $115.5 million. Sales taxes grew by 12%. The state’s rainy-day fund grew to $422.6 million, 20.5% of the state’s budget.
###
10 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem Announces Largest Tax Cut in South Dakota History”
OK, but how will the state make up the ongoing revenue shortfall? Are state tax receipts so dependably high over the long term that we can afford to forego $100 million a year every year?
Removing the tax on groceries? Now? It’s about 1,350 days late but I do think it’s a good idea.
Wait a minute… is she stealing Jamie Smith’s agenda? It makes me wonder if she really is in danger of losing this election.
I am relieved Governor Noem sees the wisdom in putting money into the households of families, and not implementing programs designed to separate families (daycare).
Parents spending time with their children yields the best outcomes, but we find many families being punished for trying this through sordid economic sanctions (having the audacity to try to find ways to spend days together is offensive to many).
I’m concerned, however, that we do not have control over our ballot boxes.
Our elections are propped up on shoddy claims of digital integrity and cracked foundations of suspect voter roles.
If South Dakota’s deep state wants Smith, it can have it regardless of how we might vote.
Details needed. Is this a cut or a repeal? A cut could be .5 where as a repeal would be 4.5. What about the city portion 2 percent. Define groceries. Is it just edibles. What about the loaf a bread at the gas station What if you buy a pie at a bakery Will there be replacement taxes to make up the lost revenue. . MANY questions need to be answered.
Exactly, I like the idea and have been saying it for years even before inflation. But this is only a “proposal” meaning she’ll be introducing a bill next session right? Which makes this headline very misleading. We all know the legislature and governor didn’t get along last session.
Haven’t the democrats been trying to do this for a decade or more with republicans killing it every time? It sounds like someone is getting a little desperate before the election. It will never happen before then and it will get killed shortly after. She is a joke.
Yes they have.
WOW! The Governor Noem haters are out in force today. Did the little propaganda minister give the order to attack?
I see a LOT of signs for Jamie Smith in my neighborhood. Similar to the Billie Sutton numbers. He won Sioux Falls and the election was close. There are many folks who have a problem with Noem. Again.
Up next… tuition refunds! Those kind of things are quite popular, you know.