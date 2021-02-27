Governor Kristi Noem at CPAC: Government crushed the economy

From CPAC, Governor Kristi Noem had some words for attendees on exactly what ground our economy to a halt:

One thought on “Governor Kristi Noem at CPAC: Government crushed the economy”

  1. In her speech, Kristi said: “I don’t know if you agree with me, but Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot”

    Oh? Who said it would go away by Easter? Who said it would go away by summer? Who said it was like the flu? Who claimed we were rounding the corner? Who dismissed masks and social distancing all year long? Who was wrong, wrong, wrong and wrong?

    Try another guess, Kristi.

