From CPAC, Governor Kristi Noem had some words for attendees on exactly what ground our economy to a halt:
.@govkristinoem: "COVID didn't crush the economy. Government crushed the economy.
South Dakota is the only state in America that never ordered a single business or church to close." pic.twitter.com/hDJJPLlBa3
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 27, 2021
One thought on “Governor Kristi Noem at CPAC: Government crushed the economy”
In her speech, Kristi said: “I don’t know if you agree with me, but Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot”
Oh? Who said it would go away by Easter? Who said it would go away by summer? Who said it was like the flu? Who claimed we were rounding the corner? Who dismissed masks and social distancing all year long? Who was wrong, wrong, wrong and wrong?
Try another guess, Kristi.