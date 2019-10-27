Governor Kristi Noem at the Dakota Marker Pre-Game festivities in Brookings, and welcomes 112 SDANG soldiers home before the Governor’s Hunt activities

In addition to the Governor’s Hunt event today, Governor Kristi Noem was a road warrior at events across eastern South Dakota. The Governor was on hand for an appearance on ESPN’s game day held in conjunction with the Dakota Marker game. While the Governor was in town, she took time with the hundreds of Brookings residents and SDSU students who were on hand at the event…

….and immediately thereafter, Governor Kristi Noem spoke at the Welcome Home ceremony for 112 soldiers in the South Dakota Army National Guard’s Bravo Battery, 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion and 147th Forward Support Company. The event was held this afternoon in the Sioux Falls Lincoln High School gymnasium. Governor Noem commended the soldiers for their “faithfulness and excellence” and thanked them for their service to our country.

Also pictured are US Senators Mike Rounds & John Thune, and Congressman Dusty Johnson.