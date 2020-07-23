Governor Kristi Noem at the White House discussing COVID19 response with VP Pence Posted on July 23, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 1 Comment ↓ From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Here Mike, meet your replacement.
There she is again. Hanging out in the White House. I don’t know what’s in Trump’s mind but I’ve thought for a while that when Biden picks Kamala Harris or Val Demings for VP, Donald would want to take back the spotlight with his own news. A Republican female VP candidate. Of course everyone will deny it at this point.
Trump is currently polling quite poorly among women. Maybe it would help a bit.