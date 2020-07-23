One Reply to “Governor Kristi Noem at the White House discussing COVID19 response with VP Pence”

  1. elk

    Here Mike, meet your replacement.

    There she is again. Hanging out in the White House. I don’t know what’s in Trump’s mind but I’ve thought for a while that when Biden picks Kamala Harris or Val Demings for VP, Donald would want to take back the spotlight with his own news. A Republican female VP candidate. Of course everyone will deny it at this point.

    Trump is currently polling quite poorly among women. Maybe it would help a bit.

