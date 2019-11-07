Governor Kristi Noem comes out against marijuana related ballot measures

In a radio interview with Performance Radio out of Huron yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem came out advocating against the two marijuana related ballot measures that were submitted to the Secretary of State this week:
Marijuana reform groups submitted petitions containing over 80,000 signatures to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office this week (Nov. 4), hoping to qualify two separate ballot initiatives for next year’s election.
And..
“…it is always the gateway drug to getting people more addicted, getting into stronger drugs, then they end up committing crimes, and it just opens the door to bad habits and behaviors that aren’t going to be beneficial.” (Gov Kristi Noem, Transcribed)
Noem says recreational marijuana is unregulated and is dangerous for our next generation.
This is the one issue I disagree with her on. I think there’s a lot of us. Sure marijuana isn’t good for you. Neither is bacon.
I don’t think I’ve seen people crashing into school buses who are impaired after eating crispy bacon.
There’s a big difference between the pork industry and the pot industry. I support the former, oppose the latter.
I am hopeful that South Dakotans will steer clear of legalizing another substance that further enables an amoral, self-indulgent lifestyle. Recreation and enjoyment of life need not include escape from reality by means of a psychotropic substance. Just take a hard objective look at what marijuana legalization has wrought in cities and states not so removed from us.
Your life, liberty and pursuit of happiness need not come from a substance yielding short term chemically-induced escape which inevitably leads to repetition until it consumes you.
Who are you to say where another person’s pursuit of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness should come from? The essence of that statement is personal choice – not someone choosing for you. Psychotropic medication, including mushrooms, are being studied to treat PTSD. Moreover, FDA regulated controlled substances are already on the market, which include psychotropic medication. If empirical evidence supports its efficacy, would your argument still apply? Again – if your argument holds true than alcohol and tobacco would likewise be a “short term chemically-induced escape” – that logic fails.
“Ok, boomer”
Noem says she’s never met anyone who’s gotten smarter after using pot. For one, that’s anecdotal evidence. Two, how would she even know? Over 50% of american adults have tried it and they’re not walking around with their tongues hanging out, at least as I can tell. Has Kristi ever heard of Carl Sagan, Elon Musk, Michael Phelps, Tom Brokaw, Steve Jobs, Bill Gates?
I’m curious, has Jackley said anything about these measures? I still wish he’d won the primary.