Last night on Facebook, Governor Kristi Noem released a new commercial regarding her efforts at protecting women’s sports:
The ad are starting on cable news programs nationally.
7 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem debuts new commercial regarding protection of women’s sports”
Nationally? I wonder why since she’s only the governor of a tiny state.
Why?
When and where has this happened in South Dakota?
Vermillion. Per school policy, ” A student shall be permitted to participate in interscholastic activities for the gender with which that student consistently identifies . . .”
If I wouldn’t know better, I would say she is gearing up for more national attention again. I thought after the Corey affair she would stick with just the state, but she probably knows that people have a very short memory and nobody will remember the Corey incident in 2024.
Pepperidge Farm remembers.
Typical Noem