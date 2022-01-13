Governor Kristi Noem debuts new commercial regarding protection of women’s sports

@SoDakCampaigns

Last night on Facebook, Governor Kristi Noem released a new commercial regarding her efforts at protecting women’s sports:

The ad are starting on cable news programs nationally.

7 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem debuts new commercial regarding protection of women’s sports”

    1. Vermillion. Per school policy, ” A student shall be permitted to participate in interscholastic activities for the gender with which that student consistently identifies . . .”

  4. If I wouldn’t know better, I would say she is gearing up for more national attention again. I thought after the Corey affair she would stick with just the state, but she probably knows that people have a very short memory and nobody will remember the Corey incident in 2024.

