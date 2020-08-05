Governor Kristi Noem encourages people to be positive during this time Posted on August 5, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 2 Comments ↓ From Fox News, Governor Kristi Noem encourages optimism during this dreary time of dealing with the effects of COVID-19 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
South Dakotans are blessed with a no-nonsense, commonsense optimism born of self-reliance. Thanks to that freedom-loving optimism and the leadership of Governor Noem, we have minimized the havoc that Covid-19 has brought to our shores while continuing to protect our economic health.
Historically, Americans have overcome every adversity with hard work and optimism. If only folks and their leaders would have recognized that and relied on facts, data and science instead of the media doom-and-gloom dishonesty, perhaps their people could have weathered this storm with fewer deaths and better economic results.
Well the host got one thing right, there’s horrible leadership in DC.