In her press conference today, Governor Kristi Noem was openly disagreeing with President Trump’s trash-talking against US Senator Mike Rounds over Trump’s attacks against the Senator regarding the results of this last election:
.@govkristinoem is weighing in on a comment former President Trump made about @SenatorRounds
After Rounds recently said the outcome of the 2020 presidential race was correct, the former president called the senator a ‘jerk.’
— SDPB News (@SDPBNews) January 27, 2022
7 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem: “I know Senator Mike Rounds personally. He is not a jerk. He is a good man.””
Haha. I was one of those mail-in voters. So were many of you. There were dozens of court challenges and not a single state came close to being overturned on any of these claims.
She is playing into this fantasy – for political reasons. If truth doesn’t matter… you can too.
How many ballots did you mail in?
The Democrats played this well, no question. Since it is suppressive to end mail-in balloting, it is up to the GOP to learn how to sue the system as well as the Democrats did. They will learn adn then the Democrats will call foul.
She is right. Mike Rounds is the opposite of a jerk. He’s the farthest thing from a jerk I can think of.
Agree with Gov. Noem. Mike Rounds is not a jerk.
Trump is an egotistical bully. He can’t take criticism and is the #1 “expert” on everything. Horrible traits for a leader.
Mike Rounds is not a jerk. But he is intellectual midget who embodies everything wrong with DC republicans,