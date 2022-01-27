Governor Kristi Noem: “I know Senator Mike Rounds personally. He is not a jerk. He is a good man.”

@SoDakCampaigns

In her press conference today, Governor Kristi Noem was openly disagreeing with President Trump’s trash-talking against US Senator Mike Rounds over Trump’s attacks against the Senator regarding the results of this last election:

7 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem: “I know Senator Mike Rounds personally. He is not a jerk. He is a good man.””

  1. Haha. I was one of those mail-in voters. So were many of you. There were dozens of court challenges and not a single state came close to being overturned on any of these claims.

    She is playing into this fantasy – for political reasons. If truth doesn’t matter… you can too.

    2. The Democrats played this well, no question. Since it is suppressive to end mail-in balloting, it is up to the GOP to learn how to sue the system as well as the Democrats did. They will learn adn then the Democrats will call foul.

  3. Trump is an egotistical bully. He can’t take criticism and is the #1 “expert” on everything. Horrible traits for a leader.

