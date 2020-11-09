Governor Kristi Noem on ABC’s This Week… on COVID and the Election November 8, 2020 @SoDakCampaigns From ABC News: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “Governor Kristi Noem on ABC’s This Week… on COVID and the Election”
It’s interesting that I can disagree with most of what Governor Noem is saying about the vote count and still enjoy watching her foil the attempted ambush by Stephanopoulos.