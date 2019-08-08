Governor Kristi Noem on ground at site of Tornado in Burke

I’m late to the party on this, but Governor Kristi Noem has been on the ground in Burke at the site of where the tornado touched down, damaging their local school and other buildings, including their civic center:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>