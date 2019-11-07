Governor Kristi Noem on Neil Cavuto: Women bring a different perspective to every single issue Posted on November 7, 2019 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ .@KristiNoem to Neil: Women bring a different perspective to every single issue and that’s why it’s important that we’re weighing in on policies pic.twitter.com/83WoyhOkTI — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) November 7, 2019 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Must be why she’s appointing so many of them to so many positions