Governor Kristi Noem on Real Estate Appraiser issue

@SoDakCampaigns

From Twitter:

2 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem on Real Estate Appraiser issue”

  1. Of course Noem asked for special treatment for her daughter, that’s the only way she got the licence. She failed her test and then the person in charge of the licencing was forced into retirement the day after.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.