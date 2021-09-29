From Twitter:
I have heard for years how difficult it is to become an appraiser in South Dakota, making it harder for South Dakotans to purchase a home. I have been working for years to fix that process, and I signed legislation to that effect this past session. (2/2)
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 29, 2021
2 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem on Real Estate Appraiser issue”
Of course Noem asked for special treatment for her daughter, that’s the only way she got the licence. She failed her test and then the person in charge of the licencing was forced into retirement the day after.
If she only knew how bad her responses make her look. We are led by a total narcissist. smh