Governor Kristi Noem raising money today with a message against ‘left’ & ‘corrupt media’ who would shut down South Dakota

Governor Kristi Noem sent out a text message fundraising appeal today with a strong message against those who would see South Dakota shut down and mandates imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kristi Noem: I don’t care how much pressure we get from the Left, our corrupt media, or public health ‘experts’ who call Republicans ‘super-spreaders’ but support ‘peaceful protesters’ who tear down statues and burn down our cities.”

It’s not a gentle message, but it plays to the Governor’s conservative base on issues that ever increasingly strike home for Republicans in the face of pandemic restrictions possibly coming back as the Sturgis Rally kicks off, and kids prepare to go back to school with some school districts requiring masks.